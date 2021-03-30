Did you know that you can follow the Town of Bartlett on Twitter? All updates to the townofbartlett.org website are tweeted. Follow Bartlett @BartlettTownNH. The town’s website is a useful tool, especially during the pandemic when access to town hall is limited.
When you go to the website, use the search bar at the top of the home page or scroll to the bottom of the page to find links for many of the town functions and departments. You can find downloadable forms and a link to information for joining the selectmen’s meetings via zoom. Click on the link “Agenda for Selectmen’s Meetings” and you will find information about the date and time of the weekly meeting along with a link to join the meeting.
Selectmen will answer questions from the participants and appreciate receiving questions in advance of the meeting so a thorough response can be provided. Email or call Town Hall with questions at least 24 hours prior to the posted meeting. The number is (603) 356-2950.
Voting for town officers will take place at the Glen Fire Station at 90 U.S. Route 302 on Tuesday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Town Moderator Norman Head and Town Clerk Cheryl Nealley, along with many others, provided us with efficient and safe voting opportunities in September and November of 2020 and they will do so again in May. Absentee ballots will also be available for Town Officer Elections.
Town meeting will be at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School at 1313 Route 302, on Thursday, May 13, beginning at 6:30 p.m. All voting at town meeting must be done in person.
There are so many reasons for optimism recently. The days are getting longer and we’ve enjoyed some beautiful weather. Everyone is encouraged to continue to follow the governor’s COVID guidance so that we can open town hall and get back to business as usual. Wear a mask, maintain distance from others, wash your hands frequently, and get vaccinated when it is your turn. And please remember, non-essential travel is still not recommended by the CDC and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. We all have an important role to play in ending the pandemic. Thank you for your effort.
Interested in planting a garden this year? Spaces are available at the Morrell Family Community Complex Gardens. Raised beds are available for $35 each or $60 for two. All the tools and things you need to work your bed are available. The beds are 4 foot by 12 foot. There are 1 foot and 2 foot high sizes available. The 3-feet beds are reserved for the handicapped or disabled. The gardens are ADA compliant. Call (603) 374-1952 or email Annette Libby at bartlettrec@gmail.com. A registration form is also available at bartlettrec.org.
Bartlett Recreation is also planning a farmers market at the complex this year.
The Morrell Family Community Complex is currently closed due to mud season. As soon as the fitness and walking trail is cleared of snow and blown-down branches from winter, it will reopen. Thank you for your cooperation. A mid-April reopening is anticipated. Volunteers are needed to help with the huge amount of cleanup this year. Give a call at (603) 374-1952.
I hope that everyone gets a chance to sit out in the sun when you can. This has certainly been one crazy year. Let’s all do our part and get back to the new normal as it is called now. Take care and have a great week.
