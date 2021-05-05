It’s voting time in Bartlett. Ballot voting for town and school officers will take place at the Glen Fire Station at 90 Route 302 on Tuesday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Please bring your mask. There are no contested races this year but voters always have the option to write-in the name of someone who isn’t on the ballot.
Absentee ballots are available from Town Clerk Cheryl Nealley. An absentee application form can be obtained at her office and filled out there. Once you hand it to her, she will give you your absentee ballot.
Town clerk office hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, May 10, is the last day to request an absentee ballot and the town clerk’s office will be open until 5 p.m. on that day. The town clerk’s office is at Bartlett Town Hall at 56 Town Hall Road in Intervale. Her window can be found by driving around to the back of the building.
Town meeting will be at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School at 1313 U.S. Route 302, on Thursday, May 13, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Citizens will be able to vote on the annual operating budget along with warrant articles. All voting at town meeting must be done in person.
For everyone’s safety, please bring your mask. Because of its tradition of town meeting, New Hampshire has often been described as having one of the purest forms of democracy. We have the privilege to be able to have a direct impact on the governing of our town. Please participate!
The selectmen are looking for the oldest resident in Bartlett to present them with the Boston Post Cane. It’s a tradition dating back to 1909 when the Boston Post Newspaper provided canes to cities and towns in New Hampshire. Along with the cane, the now defunct newspaper would write up a short biography of the recipient. If you think you know who the oldest resident is, please contact the office of selectmen at (603) 356-2950.
It has been such a pleasure to hear about the visits with loved ones again now that we can protect each other by being vaccinated. For many of us, it has been more than a year since we’ve been able to hug our family members from different households. It has also been encouraging to see that most people continue to wear a mask, even though the state’s mask mandate has expired. Responsibility for one’s self and others has been a long-standing tradition in New Hampshire and it continues through the pandemic. Way to go New Hampshire!
The Bartlett Public Library has added three new gardening books for beginners to the collection: "Raised-Bed Gardening for Beginners," by Tammy Wylie, "Vegetable Gardening for Beginners," by Jill McSheehy, and "The Old Farmer's Almanac Vegetable Gardener's Handbook." If you are interested in borrowing one of these titles, or any others, call the library at (603) 374-2755 for an appointment or to arrange for curbside pick-up. Thank you to Lydia Lansing for her sponsorship of these titles.
The Bartlett Fire Fighter’s Association is running a fundraiser to purchase a new forestry truck and also for four additional seats to put in the engine that is at the Bartlett fire station. Right now there is not enough room for all the firefighters to sit and we definitely want everyone to be able to go on the calls. For more information, go to the Bartlett Firefighter’s Association Facebook page.
Have a great week. Spring should be here soon.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
