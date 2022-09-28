The Bartlett Public Library, in partnership with the Jackson Public Library and the Pope Memorial Library, will be co-presenting an all-ages performance of "Walker Between Worlds" by Leland Faulkner on the lawn at the Jackson Library on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m.
Faulkner is a Maine storyteller and a member of the Bad River Band of Chippewa Indians. "Walker Between Worlds" is a harvest of Faulkner’s favorite traditional Native stories told with an original perspective. This event is part of this year’s One Book One Valley community wide reading event. The 2022 selection is "Night of the Living Rez," by Morgan Talty, copies of the book are available at the library. The discussion will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m.
The Rev. Jonah Mayer will be preaching at the Bartlett Congregational Church this Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. Mayer has a master’s in divinity and a master’s in theology from Duke University and has been working in Connecticut as a hospice chaplain. The Bartlett Community Church welcomes everyone for both the spiritual service and social hour following the service.
Mount Washington Valley Promotions presented its seventh annual Damsel Scramble, a women-only golf tournament sponsored by Peak Homes & Land; Keller Williams Lakes and Mountains Realty, on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Linderhof Country Club in Glen.
The event began with mimosas and bidding on caddies. Team Tap Taparoo claimed the day's win. Team members were Leslie Leonard, Morgan Butters, Allie Wagner, Mel Gregory and Stephanie Pavao Madden.
Maureen Garrette won the putting contest and the closest to the pin went to Kacey Crist. There were fantastic costumes. Her Majesty’s Mulligans were deemed the best.
The Damsel Scramble is one of only two annual events held specifically for Valley Promotions operating expenses.
We are headed to the Beach Plum in North Hampton this weekend to get one of their amazing ice creams and sit on the beach to relax for a little while. I truly love their ice cream. Just a fun day out of town. I hope everyone has a great weekend.
