The Bartlett Public Library, in partnership with the Jackson Public Library and the Pope Memorial Library, will be co-presenting an all-ages performance of "Walker Between Worlds" by Leland Faulkner on the lawn at the Jackson Library on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. 

Faulkner is a Maine storyteller and a member of the Bad River Band of Chippewa Indians. "Walker Between Worlds" is a harvest of Faulkner’s favorite traditional Native stories told with an original perspective. This event is part of this year’s One Book One Valley community wide reading event. The 2022 selection is "Night of the Living Rez," by Morgan Talty, copies of the book are available at the library. The discussion will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m.

