Bartlett Recreation Department is having a dine to donate at Matty B’s Thursday, May 26, from 3 to 8 p.m. Dine in or take out. Enjoy a pizza while supporting the Bartlett Rec.
The Bartlett Congregational Church will be welcoming Unitarian Universalist Pastor Kali Fyre back to preach on Sunday, May 29, at 10 a.m. All are invited to hear the Rev. Fyre’s inspirational message.
The Rev. Fyre is a part-time minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Andover, Mass. She received her master’s degree in divinity from Meadville Lombard in Chicago and recently competed in interfaith spiritual direction study at One Spirit Learning Alliance in New York City.
The Rev Fyre sends the following message: “Sometimes the heartbreak and challenges of the larger world make experiencing joy feel frivolous or even inappropriate. In studying happiness, Gretchen Rubin tells us that ‘one of the best ways to make yourself happy is to make other people happy. One of the best ways to make other people happy is to be happy yourself.’”
This Sunday, she will talk about the spiritual fruit of joy, how to find it when it’s hard, as well as why it’s important to do so.
Stop by the library with your knitting or needlework project anytime between 6 and 8 p.m. on the first Monday of the month, June 6, and the third Monday of the month, June 20, which is also a knit nite. With the nicer weather arriving don’t forget to take advantage of the NH State Park Passes available through the library, call or email for more information.
Are you in need of food assistance? The Bartlett-Jackson Food Pantry is open the first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to Noon. Located at the Glen Community Church on Route 302 in Glen. For more information, food emergencies or to make a donation, contact Brenda at (603) 383-9246. No proof of need required.
You stand there so quiet and you hear a sound. A bugle from far away. It begins — “Taps.” You listen, you remember and a tear forms. You think of those men and women who were there to defend us all and to defend a government for all. It is a powerful time and you feel the chill as you are standing near those grave sites with the flag blowing in the breeze — our flag, the symbol of our nation, the symbol those women and men fought for.
This day, Memorial Day, we show honor with our flags at half staff and one very strong minute at 3 p.m., the National Moment of Remembrance for our fallen military personnel. Take that minute on Memorial Day to remember … and, remember every day.
Amy Deshais can be contacted adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
