Bartlett Recreation is holding its wreath and tree fundraiser 2021. There are a few wreaths still available in sizes 28 inches to 40 inches. These are undecorated and range in price. Call them at (603) 374-1952 for availability and pricing. There are also nice full “Rocks” trees at $35 each. Bartlett Rec had them in the wood box at the Morrell Family Community Complex. Thanks to all who preordered and supported our fundraiser again this year.
The Bartlett Recreation Christmas Shopping Extravaganza will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the Community Room at Josiah Barlett Elementary School. Wish lists and information has been sent home. All gifts no matter the size or cost are $1.50 each. The children will shop during their times. Once the shopping is done and everything is packed up, Bartlett Rec will begin wrapping all the gifts and bagging them to send home near the end of the week of Dec. 20.
The rec department is also looking for someone to plow and sand the Morrell Family Community Complex, so that it can stay open for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. If you would like to help, give Annette a call at (603) 374-1952.
Bartlett Congregational Church will have special music this Sunday with guitarists Wayne Peabody and Viggo Kardell offering their talents to enhance the service. The Rev. Pojen Lee will continue his series on the Truths of the Christ No. 5 with a sermon entitled, “Take the Last Seat.”All are welcome to come and join in the service of songs and inspiration. The congregants will be singing “Oh Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World.”
Come enjoy a time to reconnect with friends, make new friends and participate in this joyous holiday experience. Come one, come all. Bartlett Congregational Church welcomes everyone.
This year our tree is up, my shopping is done and the presents are wrapped. Sure did miss Christmas last year. Glad my girls will be with me this year. A true blessing. I hope everyone has a great week and stays safe.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
