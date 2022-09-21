Retired Colonel Raymond Hodgkins will be delivering the message on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Bartlett Congregational Church. The service begins at 10 a.m. and is followed by a social hour. All are welcome. Ellen Hayes will be leading the congregants in familiar hymns. Sandy Hatch will be playing the ‘Swan’ by C. Saint-Saens on the violin accompanied by Ellen Hayes on the organ
A local community member would like to mention that they had another wonderful community experience last Tuesday, Sept. 13, when folks headed to the fire station to cast their votes. It was great for them to see not only our "voting neighbors" but also those wonderful "volunteer neighbors" who were there to help out. A huge neighborly thank you to all.
Last chance to purchase a ticket for the Attitash chair auction. The cost is $25 each and you can get one by calling the rec office at (603) 374-1952. All proceeds will be given directly to Vern, Christine and family. The lucky ticket will be drawn on Oct. 3.
Fall sports have begun at Bartlett Recreation, and now they are shifting to thinking about basketball. So, if your child is interested in basketball, they should be signing up now so they can plan on coaches. Signing up early allows them to know how many are interested and if they have enough to get coaches, etc.
If you are looking to volunteer, they need volunteers to help in the gardens and around the complex. They are gearing up for winter and there is a whole lot to do. Give the rec department a call at (603) 374-1952.
Bartlett Recreation’s craft fair will return on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School. There will be furniture, jewelry, soaps, lotions, ornaments, fall decor, knit items, photography, books, kettle corn, Stoney’s Syrup and more. Come and join them for lunch, they will have corn chowder and veggie soup, hot dogs, and the pie contest is returning as well. They are still working out the details but they will soon be released. So, start practicing.
Don’t forget that they will once again be selling wreaths and trees. They will send out the information in a few weeks to preorder. If you haven’t purchased from them in the past, please do, they have all sizes available. They should have the pricing list from their supplier in a few weeks.
Well, feels like fall has arrived, from 90 degrees to 50 overnight. I truly loved the warm weather this summer. I hope everyone has a great week.
