Retired Colonel Raymond Hodgkins will be delivering the message on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Bartlett Congregational Church. The service begins at 10 a.m. and is followed by a social hour. All are welcome. Ellen Hayes will be leading the congregants in familiar hymns. Sandy Hatch will be playing the ‘Swan’ by C. Saint-Saens on the violin accompanied by Ellen Hayes on the organ

A local community member would like to mention that they had another wonderful community experience last Tuesday, Sept. 13, when folks headed to the fire station to cast their votes. It was great for them to see not only our "voting neighbors" but also those wonderful "volunteer neighbors" who were there to help out. A huge neighborly thank you to all.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.