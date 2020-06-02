The May 20 Albany selectmen’s meeting once again was live-streamed at townhallstreams.com and people also participated by calling (480) 660-5317 (conference code: 5403682). In-person attendance was Chairman Rick Hiland, Selectman Cathy Ryan, and Town Administrator Kelly Collins. On the phone was Selectman Joe Ferris and Dorothy Solomon.
The selectmen approved the process of filing for a GOFERR grant for COVID-19 related expenses. By submitting the grant, some of the expenses accumulated by Albany due to the pandemic may be reimbursed.
The selectmen made changes as to who would act as liaisons to the town’s boards: Hiland will sit on the school board and Ferris will sit on the planning board.
Megan Paraspolo, deputy town clerk/tax collector’s resignation was approved by the board of selectmen.
Collins reported to the selectmen about an incident at the town’s parking lot that morning. A motorist was stopped by the state police and as they tried to take the driver into custody, he was uncooperative. It took four or five state police vehicles and a sheriff to deal with the arrest. The troopers have requested a copy of the town’s security video of the parking lot, which after checking the town’s policy, Collins will provide them. She also advised the selectmen that a firmware update is needed on the camera which will be done on May 26.
Hiland was contacted by Rep. Jerry Knirk regarding the county’s broadband issues. Rep. Knirk suggested meeting with the GOFERR committee to work on this broadband issue.
The committee is still working on the survey that each town involved with the Broadband Committee will ask their residents to complete.
Ryan reported that the conservation commission voted to increase the acreage of the Grandview Farm by 4 acres and extend their contract to 2027 so that they could qualify for a loan or grant. The commission also accepted the resignation of Paul Brown, an alternate on the commission. And on May 16, the trails and both sides of the Kanc underwent their annual cleanup.
Ferris brought up the idea of putting a camera in the town’s main hall should there be a need for meeting in a larger venue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The selectmen have decided to contact Eric from Town Hall Streams to check on the cost.
The May 27 selectmen’s meeting was held as has become usual: online and via conference call. Attending in-person were Hiland, Ryan, Collins and Town Clerk/Tax Collector DeAnn LeBlanc. By phone were Ferris and Solomon.
Among the topics taken up was LeBlanc’s wish to appoint Kathy Golding as her deputy until she can hire and train someone for the position to replace Paraspolo who resigned last week. This would be a temporary position until a deputy is hired and trained. If you or someone you know might be interested in this position, please call LeBlanc at (603) 447-2877.
The administrator reported she is requesting a quote on repairing and/or replacing the copy machine/printer and the replacement of a security camera. Both are nearing the end of their usefulness.
The selectmen have signed the contract for the work to be done on the chapel and the deposit check to begin the job. Work should begin this summer.
A reminder to Albany citizens who wish to register to vote or change their party affiliation: The supervisors of the checklist will hold a session in town hall on June 2 from 7 to 7:30 p.m. to accommodate your needs.
The state primary election is Sept. 8. Please bring proof of identity, age, and citizenship. If you are unable to attend this session, forms are available online (sos/nh/gov). Submit the application to the town clerk by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.
Have a great week all. Keep safe, wear a mask and gloves in public, and keep 6 feet in distance with others when out.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
