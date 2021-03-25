The selectmen met on March 3 for their regular meeting in the usual manner. Among the items dealt with at the meeting was setting dates for the next few meetings.
Since the town administrator will be out of town one Wednesday in April and the treasurer will be away for two Wednesdays the dates were set for selectmen’s meetings on March 31, April 14 and April 28 at 4 p.m.
The chapel committee has received another estimate for repairing the steeple. The committee is awaiting one more estimate.
Town elections were held on March 9. There was a steady stream of voters. The results were as follows. For the Town of Albany the moderator for three years will be Ed Alkalay; selectman for three years will be Kathy Golding; town clerk for three years will be Cathy Ryan; treasurer for three years will be Charles Merrow; road agent for three years will be Curtis Coleman. For the position of cemetery trustee, three years, there was a seven way tie. Ryan will deal with this problem. Trustee of the trust fund for three years will be Ann Merrow and supervisor of the checklist for six years will be Denise Hiland.
On the school ballot, the results were: moderator for three years, Ed Alkalay; school board member for three years, Dan Bianchino; treasurer for one year, Anne Merrow; and clerk for one year, Ann Merrow.
The selectmen met on March 17 at their regular 4 p.m. time, but with a slightly different group: chair Rick Hiland in person; selectman Joe Ferris on the phone; select-person Golding in person, town administrator Kelley Collins in person, and Chapel Chair Dorothy Solomon on the phone.
The first item taken up was the appointment of Welfare Administrator. Kelley Collins was appointed to this position. The next was the appointment to the planning board. Sean Wadsworth and Curtis Coleman were both appointed for three year terms. There was then a review and discussion regarding the organizing of the select board (chair and vice chair) and appointments to various boards (planning board, school board, etc.). Selectman Joe Ferris nominated Richard Hiland as Chair but he declined. Then Hiland nominated Ferris who was subsequently elected to be chair of the select board. Hiland nominated Golding to be vice chair of the select board and she was elected to the position.
Golding asked the board to change their meeting time as she works until 5 p.m. The other members had no strong opinions but put off the decision until the next meeting.
The select board voted in agreement with the town administrator that replacement of the American and state flags was necessary due to their poor condition. The board also agreed with the town administrator that it was time to hire more robust IT services to manage network and security issues in Town. They will be getting quotes for IT services for reviewing and updating the town’s cyber security.
A report from chair Solomon regarding the Chapel Committee advised that a third estimate for the repair to the steeple would be done on March 22 and then the committee would meet by phone on April 1 to discuss the options.
Have you received your COVID-19 vaccination shot yet? It’s easy now to register for the shots at Memorial Hospital. If you need help, call the Gibson Center (356-3231). You can also check the state’s new vaccine scheduling website called Vaccine & Immunization Network Interface “VINI.”
It’s March Maple Syrup time. Take a walk with your pup at Theater in the Woods and grab a bottle of N.H. maple syrup at the Sugar Shack located on the property.
Keep well, get immunized when you can and have a great spring. Things will get back to normal soon!
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
