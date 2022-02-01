At the last selectmen’s meeting in December, Leah Valladares resigned from the zoning board of adjustment. That meant there were now three open seats to compete the ZBA.
At the meeting, Conway’s Fire Chief Steve Solomon gave his report to the selectmen stating there were over 1,400 fire calls but no building fires in Albany. The vast majority of calls were for rescues on the Swift River and snowmobilers. He noted that the budget for the department is rising and will have to be renegotiated.
There will be a public meeting on the budget tonight at 6 p.m. right after the selectmen’s meeting.
A few days after the last selectmen’s meeting, Cindy Carboni and Dorothy Solomon met with Kathy Golding to swear in the new member of Albany’s supervisors of the checklist, Paula Vaugh.
Congratulations to John and Deborah Swisher on the birth of their great-grandson, Graysen Lee Roberts, born Jan. 16.
Congratulations to Gordon and Deborah Hill on the birth of their granddaughter, Sophie Olivia Landry, born Jan. 19.
Condolences to Alex Spaulding on the passing of his great-grandmother, Mary McMannus.
Best wishes for a speedy recovery to Mary Leavitt who fell at home and broke her hip. She is now getting around with the help of a walker and family. We wish you well, Mary.
Friday is Jazz Night at the Majestic Cafe from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The cafe serves wine, beer, soda, coffee and tea. Music begins at 7 p.m. There’s a $10 cover charge.
On the Majestic schedule for Feb. 4 is Dan Moore, Rick Gordan, and Brian Hathaway. Feb. 11 features the Heather Pierson Duo. Feb.18 has Al Hospers and Jarrod Taylor. On Feb. 25, Laurie and Ken Turley will perform. Seating is limited so make your reservations early.
This winter seems longer than usual. That’s probably because we are still in the midst of the COVID issue. Remember you can get your COVID vaccine shots locally. Check with Memorial Hospital. Take care and keep healthy.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
