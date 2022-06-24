The May 25 selectmen’s meeting was short. The usual people were in attendance: Chairperson Kathy Golding, Selectmen Jennifer Spofford, Selectman Kelly Robitaille, Town Administrator Kelley Collins and resident Dorothy Solomon.
Aside from specific selectmen business, there was the review of the new Welcome to Albany sign that is on Route 16. Check it out. It’s lovely. In less than an hour the meeting was adjourned.
Once again, the selectmen’s meeting on June 8 was short and sweet. The usual people were in attendance.
Among the items discussed was FLAP (the Federal Land Action Program grant). The town administrator, the road agent and town engineer will meet with representatives from the Conway Fire Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and School Transportation Department to discuss the feasibility of closing Passaconaway Road.
The meeting was adjourned at 5:50 p.m. The next meeting was held on June 22.
The June 22 selectmen’s meeting had the regular attendees, with the exception of Spofford who is on vacation. The selectmen took care of business before them and the open meeting ended by 5:30 p.m.
Gibson Center: Upcoming bus trips: Old Orchard Beach concerts: Piano Men June 28, cost $35; July 12 Simon and Garfunkel, $35; Aug. 16, Let’s Hang On, $50. Call (603) 356-3231 to sign up.
Safe Driver Classes begin Aug. 17 and are limited to 10 people. There is a requirement of six hours of class time.
Have you ever visited the Mount Washington Adult Day Center? They have been open since September of 2019 helping people living with dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s and those with other physical needs feel part of a community as they participate in activities designed to engage and interest them. Their other goal is to support the caregivers. Check out the great work they do there for residents of this area.
On Saturday, Aug. 27, the fourth annual Alzheimer’s Day to benefit the center will be held at the Indian Mound Golf Club on Route 16 in Center Ossipee. It’s a day of golf, food and fun. It’s open to all who wish to participate and aid the Mount Washington Adult Day Center.
Cort Hansen has a project he believes in and hopes you will support. It’s the Mt. Washington Valley Rec Path (mwvrecpath.org). If you travel along the North/South Road you will see its start. This group is working to build and maintain this multi-use recreational path to provide safe opportunities for recreation, transportation, and community access. Help them out if you can.
Hansen’s update on Rob Nadler’s condition is quite positive. Although Rob is still far from well, he seems to be on the path to recovery. Keep praying for him and you can still support his needs by going to his GoFundMe page.
Arts Jubilee has announced the return of their summer concerts. The outdoor concerts run weekly on Thursday nights starting July 14 and going to Aug. 11 at Cranmore Mountain Resort. Enjoy an evening of lovely music.
With summer finally here let’s take advantage of the loveliness of where we live. Get out and enjoy.
