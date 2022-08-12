Lots has been happening in Albany these last several weeks.
At the July 13 selectmen’s meeting, after the board dealt with regular business, they moved the meeting outdoors for the presentation of a bench by the Conway Area Lions Club. The Lions serve the towns of Albany, Bartlett, Conway, Eaton, Glen, Hales Location, Jackson and Madison.
Benches are made from recycled bags such as grocery bags, bread bags, produce bags, Ziplock and other resealable food storage bags, product plastic wrap and bubble wrap. The Lions will be adding another bench to sit on the other side of the town hall entry door once they can collect enough plastic. You can help cleanup our environment and the deliver another bench by bringing your collection of bags to town hall where there soon will be a recycle bin.
In attendance at the July 27 selectmen’s meeting, aside from the selectmen and clerk, were Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon, and resident Dorothy Solomon.
Among the issues taken up at the meeting was an update on the Lions' donated bench. They have ordered a recycling receptacle for use at town hall with a poster that explains the type of plastic they accept. The receptacle should be at town hall shortly.
The board met with Chief Solomon to start discussion of a new fire and EMS contract. There was a general discussion regarding ongoing budget challenges such as fuel costs, labor shortages and increased fire and EMS calls. There was also some talk of dissolution of the fire district and incorporation as a Department of the Town of Conway. This talk will continue on Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. at the Conway Fire Department and is open to the public. Please try to attend.
The Aug. 10 selectmen’s meeting had all the regular town officials in attendance with the addition of Curtis Coleman and Dorothy Solomon. In addition to regular business discussions, there was notice that Sara Young Knox has resigned from the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council.
Curtis Coleman reported to the committee that town roads were in better shape than usual. Portions of Bald Hill Road, Drake Hill Road and Passaconaway are on schedule to be maintained. Work will be done on the town hall driveway. There was a lengthy discussion regarding rumble strips along Route 16 with the opinion that they were not needed.
The recycle bin for the second Lions Club bench will be placed in the hallway of town hall (keep collecting those bags).
Dorothy Solomon spoke about the Aug. 18 meeting at the Conway Fire Department regarding changes to be made there. Albany has a contract with the fire department that may be affected by any changes made. The meeting is open for all to attend. It begins at 5 p.m. at the fire station’s back meeting room.
The supervisors of the checklist will hold a session for accepting applications for new voter registrations and correction and/or changes to the voter checklist. The session will be held Monday, Sept. 5, from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at the Albany Town Hall.
In order to register to vote, you will need to provide proof of identity, age, citizenship and domicile (residence). Proof can be either by document or sworn affidavits.
Condolences to the family of Grace O’Conner who passed away on July 23. Grace, along with her husband Tom, served our community for many years as members of the planning committee, volunteer caretakers of the South Moat Trail, and were unwavering in their support of the Albany Town Forest. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2023.
Gibson Center: After lunch watch the primary five-minute forums. Republicans are on Aug. 18 and Democrats are on Aug. 23 live after lunch and on Zoom. Valley Vision is looking for longtime locals and interesting people to talk about their lives in a relaxed format. "Remember When …” is a public access special that tells the history of the area through the lens of those that lived through it. Participants will be asked to bring forward interesting stories from their lives and retell it in a question/answer style to the host. If you are interested get in touch with Jill at the Gibson Center.
Summer is rushing along. Don’t let it get away from you. Get out and enjoy it while you can. Have a great life.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
