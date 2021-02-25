FRYEBURG, Maine — Christian Science Reading Room and Church in Fryeburg, Maine, will be presenting the talk "The How, Why and Wonder of Spiritual Healing," presented by international speaker and Christian Science healer Beth Packer, explores the phenomena of spiritual healing as recorded throughout The Bible on Feb. 28. at 7 p.m.
The Zoom registration link is: bit.ly/FryeburgCSlecture, or phone: (951) 384-3421 Access code: 660-979-369.
Packer will also show by present-day examples that such healing is not something of the past but is a present possibility — an accessible transforming power for good in our lives today.
“Do we realize that the God that saved Moses and the children of Israel from the Pharaoh’s armies, the God that saved Daniel in the lions’ den, the God that saved Jesus in the tomb — is the same God that is with us and is still willing and able to save us when we’re facing life’s challenges — no matter how big or scary?” Packer asked.
he talk also includes multiple healing experiences including protection from danger, healing of illness and contagion. The ideas used come from the original source book on Christian healing, the Bible, along with "Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures," by Mary Baker Eddy.
Packer is listed in the worldwide Journal of Christian Science Practitioners. She is also a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship and has spent years lecturing across Australia as well as in Asia, Africa, Europe and the U.S.
Christian Science Reading Room and Church is committed to bringing greater peace, happiness and well being to this precious community. All people — of all faiths and philosophies — are invited to this special event.
For more information about this event, or Christian Science, call the Reading Room at (207) 935-2946 (Wednesday-Saturday, 2-5 p.m.), or go to christianscience.com or just Zoom in on the day of the talk, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
