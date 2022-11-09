Zeb's 2022 Volunteer Awards - Community Compassion

Arts in Motion Theater Co.’s Andrew Fournier (center), Young Producers Guild President; Madison Walcott (right) Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen; and Clay Groves (left) Mount Washington Valley Mr. are seen at the award ceremony. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Promotions acknowledged the mission of Arts in Motion Theater Co. at its annual awards ceremony held at the Bartlett Church on Oct. 16 by choosing them as the winner of the 2022 Community Compassion Award.

The Community Compassion Award is awarded to the best non-profit in the valley as determined by a selection committee from the Collaborative. The $2,500 award is funded by a donation from the Zeb’s General Store Charitable Fund.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.