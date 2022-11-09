Arts in Motion Theater Co.’s Andrew Fournier (center), Young Producers Guild President; Madison Walcott (right) Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen; and Clay Groves (left) Mount Washington Valley Mr. are seen at the award ceremony. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Promotions acknowledged the mission of Arts in Motion Theater Co. at its annual awards ceremony held at the Bartlett Church on Oct. 16 by choosing them as the winner of the 2022 Community Compassion Award.
The Community Compassion Award is awarded to the best non-profit in the valley as determined by a selection committee from the Collaborative. The $2,500 award is funded by a donation from the Zeb’s General Store Charitable Fund.
“Zeb’s has supported so many non-profits over many years,” Peter Edwards, said co-owner of Zeb’s General Store. “It is only fitting for us to be a part of this effort to recognize the best of the best.”
Accepting the award on behalf of Arts in Motion was Young Producers Guild President Andrew Fournier who thanked Zeb’s and the committee, for the wonderful acknowledgement of all their work to promote theater arts in the valley. The funds will be used to offset costs for the 2023 theater season, he said.
Lisa DuFault, executive director of Valley Promotions, stated that the mission of the collaborative is “to promote non-profit events in the Mount Washington Valley through cross marketing, public awareness, fundraising and administrative assistance; to ease the marketing workload of volunteer board members.”
“Our annual awards ceremony is held to provide Volunteers of the Year Awards and the Community Compassion Award. The ceremony is a way for our valley nonprofits to all be acknowledged together and we are very thankful to the Zeb’s Charitable Fund for its financial support,” she said.
