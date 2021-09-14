BRIDGTON, Maine —The Wreaths Across America Foundation and local host Molly Ockett Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will be bringing the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit tour to Bridgton, Maine.
The Mobile Education Exhibit started its tour at the Wreaths Across America headquarters in Maine and will be in the Lake Region on Thursday, Sept. 16, in Bridgton for a scheduled event that is both free and open to the public. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Depot Street Parking Lot adjacent to the Bridgton Community Center.
“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”
The Mobile Education Exhibit is a mobile museum with interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. It educates visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as to serve as an official "welcome home" station for our nation’s Vietnam veterans.
“One goal of the DAR is to promote patriotism through honoring our nation’s veterans and supporting our active-duty military,” said Sherry Edwards, Chapter Regent, Molly Ockett Chapter DAR. “The chapter is delighted to work with the Wreaths Across America Foundation to bring the Mobile Education Exhibit to Bridgton to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the value of freedom. We particularly encourage Vietnam veterans to join us at the MEE so that we can recognize their service to our country. The chapter also thanks the Town of Bridgton for allowing the exhibit to be parked near the community center."
To learn more, go to youtube.com/watch?v=nK6rgTEndQU
The entire Lake Region community, especially all veterans, active-duty military, and their families, are invited and encouraged to visit the exhibit, to take a tour, and to speak with
Wreaths Across America representatives and volunteers. The team can also share more about the national non-profit, and the work its volunteers do to support our heroes and their communities year-round.
Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best-known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. However, in 2020 alone, the organization placed more than 1.7 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 2,557 participating locations nationwide.
