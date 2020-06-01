CONWAY — White Mountains Pride, dedicated to promoting inclusion throughout the White Mountains, will be presenting a lineup of entertainment for 2020’s virtual White Mountains Pride celebration.
Uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the risks to public health of a large-scale gathering such as last year’s Pride Festival and celebration prevented this year’s production of the annual Festival.
“We have brought together a diverse group of entertainers from last year to perform again for our community to celebrate, educate and help foster acceptance of all people,” Greg Vander Veer, chair of the entertainment committee of White Mountains Pride, said.
White Mountains Pride knows the significance that Pride symbolizes for the community and have scheduled some virtual events as follows:
Friday, June 5, at 7 p.m.: Lady Vanessa and Mimi Malevolent will appear in a virtual drag show on White Mountains Pride Facebook page (facebook.com/whitemountainspride/). Join in the fun as they perform for you.
Saturday, June 6, at 7 p.m.: Local musician Riley Parkhurst will appear on White Mountains Pride Facebook page doing a livestream event where Parkhurst will play music that was important or influential for the LGBTQ+ community through history. Parkhurst will also describe how music has shaped the voice of the community.
Saturday, June 13, at 7 p.m.: New Fame will appear on White Mountains Pride Facebook page doing a livestream event. Adrienne Mack-Davis and feleciacruz will use their superpowers to entertain and inspire those who participate in the live stream.
Saturday, June 20, at 7 p.m.: Rev. Yolanda will appear on White Mountains Pride Facebook page doing a livestream event. An uplifting, inspirational mini concert from Rev. Yolanda’s latest EP: “YolandaNanda.” This concert will feature mantras (in both English and Gurumuki), stories and anecdotes intended to extend peace from her mind and heart to yours.
And on June 27, White Mountains Pride will be participating in Global Pride 2020 where Pride organizations from around the world are pooling their resources to provide the first ever virtual world Pride event with many performances being offered throughout the day at globalpride2020.org/ and on its Facebook page at facebook.com/events/2486475548333033.
In addition, White Mountains Pride is asking all of the community to share why Pride is important to them. White Mountains Pride will be posting videos and photos provided by board members, community members, sponsors and supporters throughout the month of June.
White Mountains Pride continues to welcome sponsors and donors for the 501(c)(3) organization as well as volunteers.
“We’re looking forward to a fun, exciting, and memorable White Mountains Pride celebration for all LGBTQ people and their allies to enjoy this year, and in years to come,” Christopher Bellis, treasurer of White Mountains Pride said.
All sponsorships made during 2020 will cover sponsorship for this years activities as well as activities planned for 2021.
White Mountains Pride will be putting together events throughout the year.
White Mountains Pride’s mission is to work toward a future without discrimination where all people have equal rights under the law.
For more information about White Mountains Pride, go to whitemountainspride.com.
