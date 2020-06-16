ALBANY — Members and garden volunteers from both the Mountain Garden Club and Tin Mountain Conservation Center joined forces to rejuvenate the gardens the Tin Mountain Nature Learning Center in Albany.
Grace Keeler and Jen Hohenboken both took the lead in gathering volunteers to weed and sow new life into the perennial, native and pollinator gardens and the results are simply beautiful.
With everyone bringing their own tools, skills and expertise and working in separate areas on separate days, the dedicated green-thumbed gardeners were able to work on the gardens while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Despite the bugs, they spent Monday mornings, pulling weeds and breathing life back into the garden beds.
The Nature Learning Center is home to Tin Mountain Conservation Center. In addition to housing the offices, the building welcomes students into its classroom, and the community into the great room for the Nature Program Series, eco forums and Environmental Book Club discussions.
The library holds hundreds of volumes that members are welcome to borrow. The energy efficient building was completed in 2006 with the xeriscape landscape going in the following year.
The special pollinator garden was made possible with a $2,000 grant from The Patricia and Charles Walker Family Fund.
Perennials, flowering bushes including rhododendron and lilacs, as well as many bulbs and native species, help provide a kaleidoscope of colors and textures throughout the seasons. Some of the gardens had become overgrown with weeds and for the less experienced gardener it was often difficult to differentiate between the weeds and the flowers. Each volunteer was both a teacher and a student in identifying which was which.
This joint effort, spearheaded by Bob Santoro, Tin Mountain and Garden Club member and owner of Jackson Home and Garden and led by both Grace and Jen, resulted in beautiful gardens that are balm for the body and soul in these challenging times.
The flowers appear brighter and seem to be blooming with happiness from the care they have received. Iris, peonies, daisies, lupine, poppies and more provide a tapestry of color throughout the many garden plots.
The results of this team effort are stunning, and we invite you to enjoy the trails and gardens at the Nature Learning Center.
If you’re a gardener and are looking for an opportunity to put your skills and talent to good use (and meet some great people) or would like to learn more about becoming a member or volunteering go to tinmountain.or and to learn more about the Garden Club, go to mountaingardenclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.