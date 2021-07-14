Mount Washington Valley Promotions and Zeb's General Store Charitable Fund will be teaming up for a collaborative grant program to benefit a local non-profit endeavor.
The Community Compassion Non-Profit of the Year Award may be applied for by any Valley Promotions member organization and will be awarded at the annual Volunteers of the Year event.
The Volunteers of the Year program honors the numerous helpers throughout the valley who keep non-profits running.
The application will be online at valleypromotions.net through Sept. 15. A committee will review the applications and select a winner, who will receive a $2500 donation and an engraved trophy, courtesy of Zeb’s Charitable Fund. Both organizations are excited about the collaboration, which will become an annual award.
“Community Compassion strives to lead by example and support organizations whose mission it is to benefit the quality of life in the Mount Washington Valley," Valley Promotions Executive Director Lisa DuFault said. "The committee will weigh areas of high-need in the community and try to ensure that awards have as wide an impact as possible. The application for consideration is program-based and requests information about how the funds will be used.”
Speaking on behalf of Zeb’s Charitable Fund, Peter Edwards said, “Our interest will be to recognize the worthy efforts of so many volunteers who comprise the many non-profits in the valley.”
To learn more about The Community Compassion Award, email valleypromotions@gmail.com.
For a list of local organizations who have benefited from Zeb’s Charitable Fund, go to zebs.com/zebs-charitable-fund.
