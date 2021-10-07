BARTLETT — Mount Washington Valley Promotions will be presenting its 12th annual Mount Washington Valley Non-Profits’ Volunteers of the Year Awards ceremony to be held Sunday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. at the Union Congregational Church in Bartlett.
This event is sponsored by The Conway Daily Sun and Valley Vision Channel 3. A donation of $5 per person is requested at the door.
Valley Promotions will honor some of the numerous volunteers in our community who, through their hard work and dedication, keep the non-profit organizations going.
Last year’s event garnered kudos from the governor of New Hampshire, as well as state and local representatives from Maine and New Hampshire who acknowledged the individuals who were nominated by the Mount Washington Valley non-profit organizations and community.
The list of honorees for this year are impressive: Elly Atwood, Donnette Barnes, Robin Crocker, Ella Fecteau, Ray and Cassie Gilmore and family, Erlon B. Jones, David Libby, Heather Ouellette, Pumpkin Coach Productions, Erin Russell, Nora Schwarz and the North Conway Rotary Club.
If you would like to share some kind words about any of them, email your comments to valleypromotions@gmail.com.
New this year, The Zeb’s Community Compassion Grant will be presented to a local non-profit organization at the event. We are thrilled to announce that the winner of this generous donation for 2021 is Mount Washington Valley Supports Recovery Coalition.
Light refreshments will be served downstairs following the ceremony.
