BARTLETT — Fourteen local nominees will be honored for their volunteerism Sunday at the Union Congregational Church in Bartlett.
Mount Washington Valley Promotions’ 13th annual Mount Washington Valley Non-Profits “Volunteers of the Year Awards” will spotlight a few of the amazing volunteers we have in the valley. They will be applauded by friends and community members, as well as the governor and state dignitaries.
The list of volunteers being honored at the event is as follows: Darlene Bailey, Jay Calabro, Karl Chandler, Christina Gillespie, Charlyne Gray, Deborah Jasien, Sam Johnson, Laurie McAleer, Jerry McManus, Caren Peare, Tom Rebmann, Barbara Reilly, Jake Young and the Bartlett Fire Department. Also this year, Valley Promotions will present the second annual Community Compassion Grant, given by Zeb’s Charitable Fund to Arts in Motion Theater Co.
This year’s event is sponsored by the Bartlett Congregational Church, The Conway Daily Sun, Valley Vision Channel 3 and Lisa DuFault, photographer.
The organizers encourage each and every non-profit organization to begin to think about whom they would like to nominate for the 14th annual Volunteers of the Year Award.
Nominations for this award must reach the committee for consideration by Sept. 1, 2023 for the ceremony, which is being planned for October 2023.
Additional information will soon be available through Mount Washington Valley Promotions at valleypromotions.net.
