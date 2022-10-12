2022 Volunteers of the Year

The nominees for Mount Washington Valley Promotions’ 13th annual Mount Washington Valley Non-Profits “Volunteers of the Year Awards.” (COURTESY PHOTO)

BARTLETT — Fourteen local nominees will be honored for their volunteerism Sunday at the Union Congregational Church in Bartlett.

Mount Washington Valley Promotions’ 13th annual Mount Washington Valley Non-Profits “Volunteers of the Year Awards” will spotlight a few of the amazing volunteers we have in the valley. They will be applauded by friends and community members, as well as the governor and state dignitaries.

