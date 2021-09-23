Mount Washington Valley Promotions will be presenting Valley Food Fright — Part 2. Based loosely on the Food Network TV show "Chopped," this version will have a fun Fall/Halloween theme.
Here’s how it will work: Eight Valley Promotions member organizations will be in the running to win $1,000 in prize money for their programs. They will choose a chef to represent the organization – professional experience is absolutely not required, just a love of cooking and competitions. The entry fee is $200 per chef/organization. Create a Facebook Fundraiser to cover the entry and raise more.
The competition will take place from Oct. 15-19, when the chefs will receive three mystery ingredients, donated by The Valley Originals. They will prepare a hearty fall or Halloween inspired three-course meal incorporating these ingredients. Twists on classics are welcomed.
The chefs will use their own kitchen and base ingredients, and have one day to prepare their meal for presentation to a panel of local celebrity judges. Those judges will be announced soon.
Chefs will record segments of their cooking, and will chat with our hosts during the presentation day. The organizations will each prepare a short statement, as well. The competition will be broadcast later on Valley Vision and on Facebook.
Food will be judged on flavor, creativity, use of the Mystery Ingredients and overall presentation.
Judging will take place, in person, at Fire by Wicked Fresh on Tuesday, Oct. 19, beginning at 5 p.m. Chefs should arrive with their dishes by 4:15 p.m.
Updates will be posted on the Facebook page Lisa Valleypromos DuFault.
