2022 Volunteers of the Year Awards Honorees

The 2022 honorees at the 13th annual Mount Washington Valley Non-Profits “Volunteers of the Year Awards” which were held on Oct. 16 at the Union Congregational Church in Bartlett. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BARTLETT — Fourteen local nominees were honored for their volunteerism Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Union Congregational Church in Bartlett. The 13th annual Mount Washington Valley Non-Profits “Volunteers of the Year Awards” was hosted by Hannah-Jo Weisberg and Clay Groves.

Letters of congratulations arrived from New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, New Hampshire Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, Maine Sen. Angus King and New Hampshire Congressman Chris Pappas. In addition, Rep. Karen Umberger, Rep. Chris McAleer, Bartlett selectman Gene Chandler and Conway Selectman John Colbath were in attendance. The 2022 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Madison Walcott presented the awards.

