BARTLETT — Fourteen local nominees were honored for their volunteerism Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Union Congregational Church in Bartlett. The 13th annual Mount Washington Valley Non-Profits “Volunteers of the Year Awards” was hosted by Hannah-Jo Weisberg and Clay Groves.
Letters of congratulations arrived from New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, New Hampshire Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, Maine Sen. Angus King and New Hampshire Congressman Chris Pappas. In addition, Rep. Karen Umberger, Rep. Chris McAleer, Bartlett selectman Gene Chandler and Conway Selectman John Colbath were in attendance. The 2022 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Madison Walcott presented the awards.
The list of volunteers honored at the event is as follows: Darlene Bailey, Jay Calabro, Karl Chandler, Christina Gillespie, Charlyne Gray, Deborah Jasien, Sam Johnson, Laurie McAleer, Jerry McManus, Caren Peare, Tom Rebmann, Barbara Reilly, Jake Young and the Bartlett Firefighters. Also this year was the second annual Zeb’s Charitable Fund Community Compassion Grant, which was presented to Arts in Motion Theater Company.
This year’s event was sponsored by the Bartlett Congregational Church, The Conway Daily Sun, Valley Vision Channel 3 and Lisa DuFault, photographer.
The organizers encourage each and every non-profit organization to begin to think about who they would like to nominate for the 14th annual Volunteers of the Year Award. Nominations for this award must reach the committee for consideration by August for the ceremony, which is being planned for October 2023.
Additional information will soon be available through Mount Washington Valley Promotions at valleypromotions.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.