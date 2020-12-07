BARTLETT — Mount Washington Valley Promotions is offering a three-part holiday fundraiser.
Since we can’t sit with Santa this year, Valley Promotions has come up with a 2020 version of photos with the jolly man. Send a high-resolution, non-copyrighted photo of your child(ren), pets, sweetheart, etc. and make a $10 donation through PayPal on valleypromotions.net. They will edit the image into a frame that a painted Santa is holding, then email you a high-resolution image so you can print it out as your annual Santa picture.
If Santa isn’t your choice, maybe you have a little one that loves princesses? They can create a photo with Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Ella Fecteau holding the frame instead. All of the above information applies but the $10 donation will go to the MWV Teen scholarship fund.
When you email the photo, let us know if you want your finished image to be with Santa or Miss MWV Teen (of course, you may order both).
If your youngster would be thrilled by a personalized Santa autographed photos, the donation is $5 through PayPal. Email your child’s name and mailing address. Valley Promotions will send a photo, autographed by Santa.
Email valleypromotions@gmail.com for full instructions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.