CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Promotions has be hosting Valley Food Fight, a cooking competition loosely based on the Food Network TV show "Chopped," this version will have a fun vintage TV dinner theme.
The competition, which kicked off June 5, will concludes with in-person judging at Fire by Wicked located in Settlers Green in North Conway on Tuesday, June 8, beginning at 3 p.m.
The competition has eight Valley Promotions member organization in the running to win $1,000 in prize money for their programs. Each organization chose a chef to represent the organization. Professional experience was not required, just a love of cooking and competitions.
The chefs received three mystery ingredients, donated by The Valley Originals and were asked to prepare a classic TV-dinner-style meal incorporating these ingredients.
The chefs used their own kitchen and base ingredients, and have one day to prepare their meal for presentation to a panel of local celebrity judges. Those judges are Clay Groves, Dave Hausman, Sara Moore, Daniel Rassi and Seammus McGrath.
Chefs recorded segments of their cooking, and will video chat with the hosts during the day. The organizations will each prepare a short statement, as well. The competition will be broadcast later on Valley Vision and on Facebook.
Food will be judged on flavor, creativity, use of the mystery ingredients and overall presentation.
The chefs participating in the inaugural event are Kathy Bennett (Friends of Conway Library), Michaela Clement (Project SUCCEED), Ella Fecteau (Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Scholarship Program), Lynn and Ed Fuller (The Barnstormers Theatre), Ryan Mayo (Valley Vision Channel 3), Shannon Nartowicz (Bartlett Athletic and Recreation Assocation), Mark Tapper (Gibson Center for Senior Services) and Jason Young (Believe In Books Literacy Foundation).
Updates will be posted on the Facebook page Lisa Valleypromos DuFault.
