CONWAY — Upper Saco Valley Land Trust welcomes Vicki Soletsky as its new office manager.
Soletsky grew up in Houston, Texas, and moved to New Hampshire 25 years ago. She has always gravitated towards nature and wildlife and has fallen in love with New Hampshire and all it offers.
She has a bachelor of science in psychology and subsequently earned an associate of sciences in veterinary technology. Soletsky has a diverse background and finds that she always excels in attention to detail and organization in any job.
Looking to move away from veterinary medicine, Soletsky decided to pursue an administrative position where she could let her talents shine. Soletsky says she is thrilled to bring her organizational skills to the role of office manager and hopes to enhance the mission of Upper Saco Valley Land Trust with her passion for protecting natural lands and wildlife.
She enjoys hiking, kayaking, volunteering, skiing, snowshoeing and studying the Finnish language when she's not at work. Soletsky is married, has two lovable dogs and lives in Tuftonboro on the shore of the Lake Winnipesaukee.
The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has completed more than 80 conservation projects since 2001, totaling 13,000 acres throughout the towns of Hart’s Location, Bartlett, Jackson, Albany, Chatham, Conway, Eaton and Madison in New Hampshire, and Brownfield, Denmark, and Fryeburg in Maine.
For more information, call (603)662-0008 or go to usvlt.org.
