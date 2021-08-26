CONWAY — Join the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust for an outing on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon
Come explore the seldom seen parts of the Pine Hill Community Forest in North Conway. Check out the unique natural communities near the edges of the 125-acre wetland complex just south of Kennett High School, the oak woodlands on the south facing slope of Pine Hill and the rocky outcrops of the hill's "summit."
With an emphasis on common plant and tree identification, this is the perfect walk for beginning botanists. Be prepared for off-trail bushwhacking — although we promise to go at a "botany pace."
Space is limited; reservations required. Email info@usvlt.org to register.
This event is part of the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s ongoing Easement Exploration Series. For more information, email info@usvlt.org.
Purchased in 2018, the Pine Hill Community Forest is a 465-acre tract in the middle of Conway, adjacent to Kennett High School. Now, Upper Saco Valley Land Trust hopes to add another 135 acres (the “expansion property”) to this incredible community resource.
The Pine Hill Expansion property will increase the community forest in size by 30 percent. Adding in this piece of land will significantly improve the protection of habitat for plant and animal species and will enhance the community forest's opportunities for outdoor education, transportation, and recreation, with proposed new trails, trailheads and parking areas.
Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is currently raising funds to purchase the 135-acre addition through its “20 Years and Onward” capital campaign. This campaign will also help purchase the Dundee Community Forest in Jackson and Bartlett, as well as seed a capital reserve fund for future stewardship work on all of USVLT’s preserves and easement properties.
The campaign just passed the 90 percent threshold, with more than $5.54 million committed from government grants and individual donors. The full campaign goal is just shy of $6 million. If you have not yet pledged your support for the campaign and would like to do so, go to usvlt.org/capital-campaign
The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has completed 75 conservation projects since 2001, totaling over 12,700 acres throughout the towns of Hart’s Location, Bartlett, Jackson, Albany, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, and Madison in New Hampshire and Brownfield, Denmark, and Fryeburg in Maine.
Learn more about the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust by calling (603) 662-0008 or go to usvlt.org.
