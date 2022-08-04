ALBANY — Upper Saco Valley Land Trust will be offering a workshop focused on invasive plant identification and management on Friday, Aug. 19, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Pequawket Pond Preserve in Conway Village as part of the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s ongoing Easement Exploration Series. Come prepared to learn and get your hands dirty.
Upper Saco Valley Land Trust has partnered with Ellen Snyder of Ibis Wildlife Consulting who will co-lead a walking tour of Pequawket Pond Preserve with Upper Saco Valley Land Trust Land Steward Greg Bjork.
There will be an exploration of the numerous ecological and personal health benefits of promoting native plant populations. Learn to identify the invasive species that threaten our native communities, and gain an understanding of the best practices to remove and/or limit invasive plant’s spread. If time allows, there will also be demonstration of a few simple ways to contribute toward fostering a healthier and more productive native community for all.
Snyder is a certified wildlife biologist and an independent consultant, specializing in habitat management, invasive plant control, land stewardship planning, biodiversity conservation and nature writing.
Since 2003, she has been the sole owner of Ibis Wildlife Consulting based in Newmarket. Snyder has written wildlife and land stewardship plans for many public and private landowners.
She has implemented numerous invasive plant control projects with a goal of improving the ecological health of sites.
This event takes place at Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s Pequawket Pond Preserve. This will be a walk off trail and in the underbrush. Dress accordingly. Pants, long sleeves, shoes or boots (no open toes).
The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has completed more than 82 conservation projects since 2001, totaling 13,349 acres throughout the towns of Hart’s Location, Bartlett, Jackson, Albany, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, and Madison in New Hampshire, and Brownfield, Denmark, and Fryeburg in Maine.
For more information, call (603) 662-0008 or go to usvlt.org.
