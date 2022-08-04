Pequawket Pond Preserve-invasive plant identification workshop

Upper Saco Valley Land Trust will be hosting an invasive plant identification and management at the Pequawket Pond Preserve on Friday, Aug. 19. (COURTESY PHOTO)

ALBANY — Upper Saco Valley Land Trust will be offering a workshop focused on invasive plant identification and management on Friday, Aug. 19, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Pequawket Pond Preserve in Conway Village as part of the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s ongoing Easement Exploration Series. Come prepared to learn and get your hands dirty.

Upper Saco Valley Land Trust has partnered with Ellen Snyder of Ibis Wildlife Consulting who will co-lead a walking tour of Pequawket Pond Preserve with Upper Saco Valley Land Trust Land Steward Greg Bjork.

