In the village of South Tamworth, on Route 25 next to one of the country’s tiniest post offices, is the historic Union Hall building, maintained since 1894 by the Union Hall Association. For years, this two-story gem has hosted church coffees, community meetings and dances, plays and weddings, tag sales and fire department breakfasts.
Its board of directors has hosted fundraisers to keep the heat on and insurance paid, ensuring the life of this important part of our community history. But it takes a lot of yard sales and pancakes to keep the lights on these days, so the Union Hall Association is thinking outside the box, seeking a collaboration with a small business whose vibe matches the historic integrity of the space.
Union Hall has a full kitchen and bathroom, and a wide open, large room on the main floor, with a second story housing a small stage. With lots of natural light, good parking and excellent visibility, this space is perfect for a small business — café or shop, office or maker space.
What the board of directors hopes is that they can facilitate a win-win situation, offering a rent deal to a new business with terms that literally allow a foot in the real estate door—with free or reduced rent in exchange for the covering of basic operating costs like insurance and utilities for the organization. After a period of three years, a standard lease will be negotiated. The first floor space can be renovated to suit needs, upon board review of plans.
Entrepreneurs seeking a high-visibility location for a new business should reach out to board president Lianne Prentice at unionhallnh@gmail.com for more information or to visit the property.
