The University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will be presenting its summer “Twilight” series for New Hampshire farmers, featuring the UNH Agriculture Experiment Station, research highlights and updates from faculty and staff, on Wednesday, June 24, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
This meeting will cover a wide array of topics including:
• Legumes in dairy diets by Associate Professor Andre Brito.
• Feeding wet brewer’s grain to dairy by Professor and Extension Dairy Specialist Peter Erickson.
• An update on strawberry breeding (flowers, fruit and seed) by Research Assistant Professor Lise Mahoney.
• An update on specialty crops research at the NHAES (hydrangea, figs, and table grapes) by Sustainable Agriculture State Specialist Rebecca Sideman.
Event listing: bit.ly/AgTwilight. Pre-registration: bit.ly/TwilightReg.
The webinar will be held via Zoom. You can participate via computer or phone, register at link: unh.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMkcO6trDooEtc_s4x8pLpk_N4ZaPbQP1oN.
For information abou the extension, go to extension.unh.edu.
