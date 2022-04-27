TAMWORTH and OSSIPEE — UNH Cooperative Extension-Carroll County will be offering “Spring into Fitness,” a six-week series led by Joy Gagnon, Nutrition Connections program specialist.
The series will be offered in two different locations this spring. The Tamworth program will meet on Wednesdays, May 4 through June 8, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Cook Memorial Library at 93 Main St. in Tamworth Village. The Ossipee program will meet on Thursdays, May 5 through June 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Ossipee Concerned Citizens at 3 Dorr St. in Center Ossipee.
The six-week goal-setting series will feature weekly meetings where participants will learn about fitting good nutrition and physical activity into their daily routine, and then prepare a healthy snack to bring along to outdoor activities.
The group will motivate each other to meet their nutrition and fitness goals, and form partnerships among themselves to explore some local no-cost trails and physical activity opportunities.
Registration is required, sign up online for the Tamworth program at forms.gle/7WkebtPLTgeptCdY9. Sign up for the Ossipee program at bit.ly/37EwEUC. There is no cost to participate in either program.
For more information or to ask questions about either of these fitness programs, contact Joy Gagnon by sending an email to joy.gagnon@unh.edu or by texting (603) 662-8901.
