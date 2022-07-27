FREEDOM — Members of Freedom Historical Society and the public are invited to visit Freedom Historical Society’s two new special summer exhibits — “Celebrating the Businesses of Freedom 1880-1920" and "Celebrating 50 Years of Freedom Artists 1970-2020” — through Sept. 24.
These special exhibits preserve the past for today’s visitors and for future generations and are available for viewing at 18 Old Portland Road in Freedom, on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon or by appointment.
“Celebrating the Businesses of Freedom” highlights the businesses in Freedom Village during the turn of the 20th century and the people who ran them. During this time, Freedom, like many rural towns in New England, was slowly undergoing a transformation from an economy based on local, home-grown businesses, to one based on tourism.
This special exhibit in the Works Barn at 28 Old Portland Road in Freedom will provide visitors with an historical look-back at various businesses including 5 grocery stores, a tannery, a grist mill, blacksmiths, a cobbler, a harness shop, a funeral service, inns, and boarding houses.
Visitors will have the unique opportunity to explore and experience working and shopping in Freedom Village between 1880 and 1920. Items are displayed that were sold, manufactured, or used at the shops, inns, and boarding houses.
A tour map has been created so visitors can walk around the village and see where the highlighted businesses were located as well as who owned and ran them. The exhibit reflects the local impact of changes in our nation’s socio-economic landscape. It is a step back in time and an excellent educational local experience.
The second special exhibit is in the Allard House Music Room. This exhibit celebrates 50 years of professional Freedom Painters from 1970 to 2020. Painters exhibiting art include Peg Scully, Terri Brooks, Elizabeth Acton, Barbara McEvoy, Nancy Essex, Laura Thomson, Gary Hecktner, Ian Marshall, Alice Macy Miller and Sarah Tabor.
The exhibit includes a bio sketch and photo of each artist, two paintings on display reflecting the artist’s common style. The goal is to not only educate today’s visitors about Freedom’s painters over the past 50 years, but to make sure that 100 years from now, residents will know who they were and what their artistry looked like.
The Freedom Historical Society fosters and inspires awareness and appreciation of the town’s past through saving and preserving objects, documents, records, and by sharing through exhibits in the Allard House and the Works Barn Museums. Freedom’s history is also shared by Freedom Historical Society through education provided local students and with programs, website, and publications. This matters to all generations.
For more information or to make an appointment for a tour, call (603) 539-5799
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.