FREEDOM — Members of Freedom Historical Society and the public are invited to visit Freedom Historical Society’s two new special summer exhibits — “Celebrating the Businesses of Freedom 1880-1920" and "Celebrating 50 Years of Freedom Artists 1970-2020” — through Sept. 24.

These special exhibits preserve the past for today’s visitors and for future generations and are available for viewing at 18 Old Portland Road in Freedom, on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon or by appointment.

