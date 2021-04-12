ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be presenting the online program "State of N.H. Bear Population" on Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m.
The state’s bear population may sleep half the year, but management for these mammals is a full-time, year-round job. That job belongs to Andrew Timmins (among many others). Andrew is a Wildlife Biologist and New Hampshire’s State Bear Biologist. Join the program as Andrew presents an overview of New Hampshire’s bear population, outlines the challenges it is facing and provides updates on current management techniques.
Go to tinmountain.org for the link to the online program.
Tin Mountain will then present the online program "Spring Birds and Water Fowl" at Thursday, April 22, at 7 p.m.
Join for a discussion of birds that may be seen during the upcoming "Ducks and Donuts" field trip. Learn about common waterfowl species and their unique field identification markings, along with some facts about the ecology of these charismatic species. There will also be some time to talk about other early spring birds in the area.
Go to tinmountain.org for link.
The field program "Ducks and Donuts" on Saturday, April 24, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The streams and ponds are opening up and ducks are returning. Come explore the old course of the Saco River and other open water in search of wood ducks, hooded mergansers, common golden eyes, and other early migrants. Bring binoculars and Tin Mountain will bring the doughnuts. The cost is $5 person.
Space is limited. Reservations are required. To register online go to tinyurl.com/tinmountainregistration or call (603) 447-6991.
