ALBANY — The online program "Nest Boxes: Creating a Bird Friendly Yard" will be held on Thursday, March 25, at 7 p.m.
How can you make your property more appealing to the area’s flying residents? Nest boxes are a great way to promote bird and bat species, but it’s important to know which boxes you want and where to hang them.
Debra Marnich from the Natural Resources Conservation Service will discuss how to determine the bird and bat species in your area and what type of nesting boxes they utilize.
Marnich will focus on the use of nesting boxes for supporting local wildlife. Specifically, she will cover nesting habitats and natural cavities, box design for specific species, types of boxes, placement and installation of boxes, and maintenance of boxes. Join Tin Mountain to see how you can enhance your yard and make it more attractive to our flying and feathered friends. The Carroll County Conservation District will be selling bird boxes this year and Matt Coughlan, district manager, will be on hand to tell what type of boxes are available and when and how to order them.
Go to tinmountainorg for the link to the online program.
The online program "Cabin Fever Nature Photography" will be held on Thursday, April 1, at 7 p.m.
Join members of the North Country Camera Club and local professionals for this virtual exploration of photography. Enjoy viewing some of their favorite nature-themed photographs and learn what they and others look for when trying to capture the "perfect shot." Bring a photography questions and plan to enjoy the photos and discussion.
Go to tinmountain.org for the link to the online program.
There’s still time to register and participate in the bidding at Tin Mountain Conservation Center’s 35th annual (second online) First Season Auction which is open through Sunday, March 28, at 8 p.m. Over 350 items are up for bid.
This year’s auction features lots of baskets including a spa basket to help you relax, a book basket to help you catch up on your reading, and a chocolate and beer basket for any occasion. Available in the auction is everything from an electric toothbrush to a garbage disposal to splitting mauls to handknit sweaters and so much more.
A kaleidoscope of handmade quilts, plus handmade walnut chairs and a cherry and ash child’s stool are just a few of the beautiful, useful and unique items available in this year’s auction. Register and bid at charityauction.bid/2021firstseason.
All proceeds benefit Tin Mountain and support nature programs, summer camp and ongoing environmental conservation and environmental research programs.
