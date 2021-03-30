ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be presenting the online program "Cabin Fever Nature Photography" on Thursday, April 1, at 7 p.m.
Join members of the North Country Camera Club and local professionals for this virtual exploration of photography. Enjoy viewing some of the member's favorite nature-themed photographs and learn what they and others look for when trying to capture the "perfect shot."
Bring your photography questions and plan to enjoy the photos and discussion as we enjoy and photo the spring and summer seasons ahead.
Go to tinmountain.org for the link to the online program.
The online program will be hosted "State of N.H. Bear Population" on Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m.
The state’s bear population may sleep half the year, but management for these mammals is a full-time, year-round job. That job belongs to Andrew Timmins (among many others).
Timmins is a wildlife biologist and New Hampshire’s state bear biologist. Join Tin Mountain for this program as Timmins presents an overview of New Hampshire’s bear population, outlines the challenges it is facing and provides updates on current management techniques.
Go to tinmountain.org for the link to the online program.
