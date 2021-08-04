Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be presenting program throughout August.
Naturalist led hikes in Jackson will be held on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon throughout August at the Jackson Field Station.
Join one of Tin Mountain Conservation Center’s naturalists for weekly hikes at the Jackson Field Station property. Highlights include visiting the summit of Tin Mountain for the awesome views, exploring an abandoned tin mine and learning about the history of the property while visiting a historic homestead. Along the way the naturalist will identify plants, trees and point out animal sign. These hikes are a great way to explore the trails of the Jackson Field Station.
Participants of all ages are welcome. Advance registration is required. Go to tinmountain.org to register online or call (603) 447-6991.
The field program "Old Growth Forest Exploration at Pondicherry" will be held on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Old-growth forests are rare in New Hampshire. This field trip is an opportunity to learn how to recognize old-growth forests and to understand why they are so important for biodiversity.
Join David Govatski, retired forester and silviculturist who has studied and explored old-growth forests and ancient trees across North America. Govatski will explain the values these forests provide and share a checklist of old-growth characteristics for participants to use for notes on this and future visits.
Using measuring tools such as a diameter tape, clinometer, increment borer and prism David will demonstrate measurements and techniques to tell the age of a tree and forest. There will be a discussion of the importance of the history of a stand of trees and look at aerial imagery from readily available sources to help recognize potential old-growth forests. A list of references and other old-growth, New Hampshire forests will also be provided.
This easy-rated hike is a 2-mile round trip with minimal elevation gain. However, the hike will be off-trail for most of the session and walking on uneven ground with fallen branches and logs so wear sturdy shoes and appropriate clothing.
Bring water (preferably in a re-fillable bottle), lunch, a pencil and clothing for the weather. Binoculars, camera and hand lens are also helpful. Space is limited. Advance registration required. Go to tinmountain.org to register online or call (603) 447-6991.
Sponsored in part by the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund at the N.H. Charitable Foundation.
The field program "Follow the 'Old' Paths of Dundee" will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Join Tin Mountain Conservation Center and the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust in a walk from Tin Mine Road to Dundee Road, roughly following the old up-and-over-town road and the little-known Town of Jackson trail easement — all parts of the Dundee Community Forest. Dress appropriately for bushwhacking. Bring water and a snack.
Space is limited. Reservations required. Email info@usvlt.org to register.
The program "Perseid Meteor Shower" will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at the Tin Mountain Field Station in Jackson
Bring a blanket and enjoy nature’s fireworks. The shooting stars of August’s Perseid meteor shower will be on display and best viewed in large open areas. The back-up weather date is Aug. 13.
Advance registration is required. Register online at tinmountain.org.
Sponsored in part by Friends of the Whitney Center.
There will be a Cones for a Cause fundraising event for Tin Mountain on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from noon to 9 p.m. at Trail's End Ice Cream in Intervale
Stop by Trail's End Ice Cream across from the Scenic Vista and a portion of your purchase will go to support Tin Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.