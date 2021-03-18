ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Centers will be hosting its 35th annual (second online) First Season Benefit Auction on Saturday, March 20, at 8 p.m. through Sunday, March 28, at 8 p.m.
There will be a gathering at 7 p.m. before the bidding opens at 8 p.m. to see friends, share an update on Tin Mountain and enjoy a preview of some of the wonderful items up for bid, and have a bit of fun. Gathering together has always been a part of First Season so we look forward to seeing you online at 7 p.m.
This year’s auction features many beautiful, handmade useful and unique items. Be sure to bid on the one of two gorgeous handmade chairs by award-winning master craftsman David Douyard. Each chair is handcrafted from a single walnut log. The Berea armchair features a handwoven hickory bark seat and the walnut sidechair boasts a handwoven rush seat. A handmade bench, tables, shelves and child’s stool also await your bids. There will also be a kaleidoscope of quilts in various sizes and colors.
There will be more than 300 items, including everything from an electric toothbrush, to a handmade Gränsfors Bruk axe, books, puzzles and beautiful hand-blown drinking glasses.
Baskets are new this year, and there will be a spa basket to help you relax, a garden basket, a hiking basket, birding basket, food basket and more.
Local artists have generously donated beautiful prints, exquisite paintings, inspiring photos and more. There are a lot of gift certificates as well for dining, golfing, skiing and more. Be sure to register and join in the fun at this year’s First Season auction.
Go to charityauction.big/2021firstseason to register for the auction. For more information, go to tinmountain.org or call (603) 447-6991. All proceeds support Tin Mountain’s environmental education programs, field trips and environmental research and conservation efforts.
