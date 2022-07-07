ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center welcomes Heather McKendry, to the newly created position of outreach coordinator.
As the new outreach coordinator, McKendry will be keeping the Nature Learning Center on Bald Hill Road to be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday beginning Saturday, July 9.
The trails at Tin Mountain have always been open for use by members and visitors, all day, every day. Now, McKendry will be on hand to provide maps, answer questions and share a bit more information about Tin Mountain, its history, the property and activities to enjoy while here as well as keeping the building open for restrooms and water.
Tin Mountain does rent the building for weddings, birthdays and other events so a sign will be posted if the building is closed for a private function. There will also be a calendar on the Tin Mountain website (tinmountain.org), so folks can check before they make the trip to Albany.
McKendry brings with her years of experience as an outdoor educator, enthusiast and explorer. She shared that the White Mountains captured her heart at a very young age and, at the first opportunity, she made the Mount Washington Valley home.
McKendry’s diverse background includes guiding canopy tours, building challenge courses, leading outdoor programs, serving as an NH Audubon Steward and serving on town and non-profit boards and being an active member of every community in which she lives and works.
She also participated in the Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb, Tin Mountain’s largest fundraising event, multiple times. McKendry holds a bachelor’s in outdoor education/behavioral psychology from the University of New Hampshire.
In her role as outreach coordinator, McKendry will be leading programs on Thursdays and keeping the Nature Learning Center open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
With over 300 acres to explore, there’s something for everyone at Tin Mountain, even if it’s rocking on the porch while others enjoy the trails.
The Bald Hill Campus is comprised of four properties that are linked and connected with miles of trails including the Rockwell Sancturary, the Dr. Michael Cline Memorial Forest, the newly dedicated Margaret Marshall Mountain Laurel Warbler Garden and the Lori Jean Kinsey Arboretum and Sanctuary.
McKendry will be on hand to answer questions, distribute information and answer questions. There are also backpacks available to borrow. Each backpack contains activities and supplies to explore one of several different topics, including pond exploration or rocks and minerals.
The other parts of the Bald Hill Campus include the Dr. Michael Cline Memorial forest and trails. The kiosk in the field across the road from the water tower on Bald Hill Road is one way to access and enjoy the Cline Forest. The newly dedicated Margaret Marshall Mountain Laurel Warbler Garden features the northernmost forest of native Mountain Laurel, which blooms between mid and late June creating a simply spectacular place to walk and enjoy the outdoors. Follow the Mountain Laurel trail to enjoy the splendor of this area.
Made possible through the recent Planting Seeds, the next 40 years capital campaign, the Lori Jean Kinsey Arboretum & Sanctuary is home to the accessible nature trail, Kendall and Anna Ham Learning Pavilion and history cemetery. Both the trail and pavilion are due to be completed in fall 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.