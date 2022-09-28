FRYEBURG, Maine — The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera’s award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, will begin its 16th season on Oct. 22, with a live transmission of "Cherubini’s Medea," a Met-premiere production starring soprano Sondra Radvanovsky in the title role, at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center at 18 Bradley St. in Fryeburg, Maine, on the campus of Fryeburg Academy.

In addition to Medea, the 2022–23 Live in HD season will feature two more company premieres, both led by Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin: Kevin Puts’ "The Hours," in its world-premiere production, starring the powerhouse trio of soprano Renée Fleming, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, and soprano Keli O’Hara, and the Met premiere of Terence Blanchard’s first opera, "Champion," about the life of boxer Emile Griffith.

