CONWAY — Ken Turley, a musician and composer from Bridgton, Maine, will play a concert of pieces for classical guitar at the Majestic Theatre on Main Street in Conway at noon today.
In the evening, the Majestic Cafe in Conway Village will be welcoming David Newsam, a frequent New England performer and an associate professor in the guitar department at Berklee College of Music in Boston. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.
Newsam will be joined by John Hunter on bass, Les Harris Jr. on drums and Fred Haas on sax. The Majestic Cafe is an intimate 40-seat venue that features primarily jazz and blues on Friday nights.
In addition to his work at Berklee, where he has taught since 1989, Newsam created the guitar program at the University of New Hampshire where he teaches private lessons, directs the UNH Guitar Ensembles and coaches jazz ensembles.
Hunter has performed in concerts and television appearances from Maine to San Francisco, accompanying such jazz greats as Dizzy Gillespie, Clark Terry, Slide Hampton, Sheila Jordan, Jimmy Heath and more. Fred Haas has performed with Oscar Peterson, Ray Charles, and others.
The noon concert will include pieces from the Baroque era and later, as well as some of Turley’s own compositions. Flute player and Mountain Top registrar Kate Vachon will join him for “In the Garden,” an original suite of duets.
Turley has played and composed music since childhood and is fluent in light rock, jazz, blues and country as well as classical music. His compositions include pieces in many genres, for full orchestra and a variety of smaller ensembles. He plays guitar, bass, mandolin, recorder and cello and sings. He enjoys sharing and teaching music as well as creating and performing.
“Music has been and continues to be essential and central to my life and well-being," Turley said. "It is the gift I have received and that I have to offer. With this, has come a deep and growing appreciation for the efforts of others and an appreciation for every opportunity to share all forms and styles of music with others.”
First Friday performers include Mountain Top faculty and staff, as well as other Mount Washington Valley musicians, who share their music with the community without compensation. All First Friday concerts are open to the public by donation, in keeping with Mountain Top Music Center's mission of "enriching lives with music.”
Other June performers include local musicians Al Hospers (bass) and Jed Wilson (piano); former Kennett band leader Mike Hathaway’s trio featuring Jon Deveneau; “Musing on Monk” trio with Gary Wittner.
In July, the cafe hosts Laurie and Ken Turley; Hunter and Paul Heckel (vibraphone); the Dan Moore trio, featuring Moore (piano) and Rick Gordan (saxophone); and Mountain Top Music Center faculty member Justin Ramos and friends with a special guest appearance by Mountain Top Music alum Willow Carter, winner of the WMWV 2022 Song of the Year contest.
Admission for the noon concert is by donation, with open seating in the spacious and well-ventilated theater. Tickets are available, and donations may be made, at mountaintopmusic.org/concert-series. Walk-ins are also welcome. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Walk-ins are welcome at the cafe, but space is limited; reservations are recommended to guarantee a seat. A $10 per person cover charge may be prepaid online at mountaintop.ludus.com/13535.
Wine, beer and cocktails are available.
