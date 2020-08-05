TAMWORTH — The Community School at 1164 Bunker Hill Road in South Tamworth has been doing a decades-in-the-making cleaning of its beloved school house, and has unearthed many treasures, along with not-so-precious-but-still-useful odds and ends and are combining with farmer friends, the Prills, and alum Hilary Mangan to offer up a multi-source yard sale Saturday, Aug. 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Masks, use of hand sanitizer and physical distancing will be required.
There will be an eclectic selection of furniture, housewares, clothing, tech items and antiques, including a lot of furniture from an estate, art, jewelry, farm items and such.
There are many Apple and Dell/HP desk and laptops (offered as-is); the contents of a darkroom (including enlarger); an astonishing assortment of yarns and threads once donated by the Ayottes when they closed their weavery — all still in gorgeous shape; a table-top loom; telescopes for stargazing; a large wooden doll house with much furniture; crystal; Mason jars; chairs; at least one hutch; dining and kitchen tables; drapes; toys and more.
This will also be the start of a two-week-long silent auction for items, including an antique linen wall calendar, in its original mailing box, printed by the Carroll County Independent in 1964; a piece of pottery thrown by Suzanne Weil of Sandwich; a half a case of Bordeaux selected by a friend of the school from his cellar; three bottles of Hill People wine from North Sandwich; a CD collection of Kyle Carey’s ethereal music; a collection of about 50 gently used books from the Batchelders; a fused glass bracelet made in Tamworth by Liz Toppa, and so much more.
The bidding will begin for these items at the yard sale, and run through Aug. 15 at a table in the farm stand.
The Community School will also be offering meals to go, hot off the smoker, including some configuration of smoked beef/pork; roasted potatoes; and corn. More details to come on this front.
For more information, call (603) 323-7000 or go to communityschoolnh.org.
