TAMWORTH — Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence (L.E.A.D.), a nationwide non-profit committed to protecting communities from drugs and violence, awarded Tamworth resident, Lisa Remick, who just retired from her full-time position with L.E.A.D., the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The award was presented to Remick at L.E.A.D.’s Seventh Annual 21st Century Drug and Violence Prevention Training Conference in Atlantic City, N.J.
“Lisa did an outstanding job as our vice president of training operations, and although we’ll miss her greatly, we’re excited to see her begin the next chapter of her life,” said Nick DeMauro, CEO of L.E.A.D. “She was an excellent resource to everyone in our program, and her role significantly helped us continue to achieve our goal of protecting students across the country from drugs and violence and, in turn, bridging the gap between police forces and communities.”
L.E.A.D. provides services on the street and in the classroom as it brings law enforcement and communities closer together. The in the classroom”program is taught by 3,000 trained instructors in 41 states.
L.E.A.D. has the only proven effective, law enforcement-focused anti-drug, anti-violence curriculum for K-12 students in the United States.
The L.E.A.D. curriculum is taught over the course of a 10-week program to educate youth on how they can make smart decisions without the involvement of drugs or violence.
While Remick retired from her full-time position with L.E.A.D. as vice president of Training Operations, she’ll still be conducting trainings occasionally. She’s been with the program since 2017, first as an instructor and then as a trainer, and her experience in all positions was nothing short of amazing.
“When I was an instructor, I taught fourth-, fifth-, sixth- and eighth-grade students, which was incredibly rewarding, given I got to see them respond to and grow through the lessons,” said Remick. “My role as vice president of training operations was also fantastic, given I connected with hundreds of officers across the country and helped them implement L.E.A.D. into their communities.”
Remick applauds the L.E.A.D. staff on their passion of wanting to serve law enforcement, emphasizing how they’ve done an excellent job allowing kids throughout the United States to receive the necessary tools to help them stay away from drugs and violence.
“The staff is absolutely what I’ll miss most about L.E.A.D., and watching how hard my colleagues have worked over the past few years to strengthen the program has been incredibly motivating,” she said.
“The curriculum does an unbelievable job of preventing students from getting involved in drugs and violence, given there aren’t only lessons on these issues but on goal setting, responsible decision making and understanding emotions as well, and it wouldn’t be provided in as many states as it is today without our staff.”
As a former special agent for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Remick says prevention along with enforcement, which is what L.E.A.D. provides, is what’s needed to solve the drug problem that the United States faces today.
“Enforcement alone will not keep our youth away from drugs,” Remick said. “I hope that L.E.A.D. will continue to be established in more states throughout the country, given it’s the substance abuse prevention program that our kids need.”
L.E.A.D. provides the leadership, resources and management to ensure law enforcement agencies have the means to partner with educators, community leaders, and families. L.E.A.D. succeeds by providing proven and effective programs to deter youth and adults from drug use, drug related crimes, bullying and violence.
For more information, go to leadrugs.org.
