CHOCORUA — The Saco Watershed comprises waters which are one ecosystem and ultimately all flow into the Saco River. This includes the Ossipee Aquifer, the Ossipee River, The Saco Aquifer, The Wards Brook Aquifer, the Swift River, Conway Lake and all the small streams in the White Mountain National Forest.
Green Mountain Conservation Group is collaborating with Saco Headwaters Alliance and N.H. Department of Environmental Services to provide essential information to protect drinking water resources and provide a forum for communities to work together to protect these critical resources for the future.
On Wednesday, June 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., state officials from the N.H. Department of Environmental Services will present a program about protecting town drinking water supplies at Runnells Hall in Chocorua, with a Zoom option. The program will be led by Paul Susca, supervisor for the planning, protection and assistance section, and Pierce Rigrod, drinking water and ground water supervisor for NH DES.
The workshop will cover the roles of municipalities and the state in protecting groundwater and drinking water resources and protection strategies such as local zoning provisions. Participants will also learn about common threats to drinking water and the benefits of groundwater protection measures.
This workshop is geared toward planning board members, select boards, conservation commissioners, zoning boards, code enforcement officers, health inspectors, public water suppliers and anyone interested in learning more about on-the-ground development and implementation of recommended tools such as Groundwater Protection Ordinances, Groundwater Reclassification and Source Water Protection Plans. This program is free and open to the public.
Fifty communities in New Hampshire and Maine share the water resources within the Saco Watershed. Pollution, flood and/or drought do not respect municipal boundaries and can extend through the entire ecosystem while originating in one or a few sub-regions.
Now is the time to secure a future with a robust tourism economy, vibrant communities and a healthy natural environment including forests, wetlands and habitat for a rich variety of wildlife and to strengthen the entire Saco Watershed ecosystem’s resilience as floods will increase, temperatures will continue to warm, development will expand, and tourism will inexorably increase.
The responsibility and authority to be stewards of the entire watershed resides with each municipality with support from state agencies like N.H. Department of Environmental Science, the business community, federal agencies, private foundations, donors and committed non-profit volunteers.
Some important tools for protection include: groundwater protection ordinances to guide development and protect against pollution; culvert upgrades for undersized or aged culverts to protect against floods which threaten lives, damage the built and natural environment and exacerbate pollution; training of businesses in Best Management Practices that prevent contamination; and public education to help maintain clean water supplies.
Towns in the Saco Watershed are fortunate to have clean, plentiful water for the most part, however, worldwide only a small percentage of water is suitable for humans to drink. Not all of the water in the ground and in lakes and rivers is easy to reach or clean enough to drink. In fact, only 2.5 percent of the Earth’s water is fresh water and less than 1 percent is available for drinking water. And, given the degradation of ground and surface waters, this critical resource is becoming even more scarce. Now is the time to plan ahead for clean water resources for the future.
Register in advance for the Zoom meeting at gmcg.org, or in-person at education@gmcg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.