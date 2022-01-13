MADISON — An "Ice Breaker Challenge" to benefit Angels Pets for Vets has been organized by United Bikers of New Hampshire to be held Saturday.
This is the second annual event.
Angel Pets for Vets is a program of a 501(c)(3) Stratham-based non-profit organization called Annie's Angels, which helps families dealing with disease or disability.
Angel Pets works with animal shelters to pair military veterans with a free pet or service dog to help with issues like post-traumatic stress and emotional problems.
"Vets have sacrificed their well-being for us and our country, and now it’s our turn to help them in return," says an Angel Pets for Vets posting on the Annie Angel's website.
Participants are asked to donate $20 and then are free to jump in the icy lake. Participants also can get people to sponsor them by paying $20 or more to see them jump in the lake.
The event is similar to other polar plunge events in the area.
"You can give as much as you want," said co-chair of United Bikers James Campbell of Conway.
Campbell said the bikers love to support charities for veterans and animals.
The chairman of the bikers is William Chatman of Conway.
The "Ice Breaker Challenge" will begin at 1 p.m. at the East Shore Drive Boat Launch in Madison.
Annie's Angel's founder William DaGiau will be participating and may even jump in the lake. Annie's Angels is named after DaGiau's mother, who died of cancer on Christmas night in 2002.
United Bikers of New Hampshire, which has a local chapter, was organized as a non-profit in 2019.
"We ride for charity, truth, honor and freedom," said the bikers' website.
The bikers sponsor three charitable rides each year: one to benefit End 68 Hours of Hunger, held the third Saturday in May; one for Liberty House for Homeless Vets, held the last Saturday in June; and one for Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, held the second Saturday in September.
For more information, go to unitedbikersofnh.org.
