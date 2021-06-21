BRIDGTON, Maine — The Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity, located at 121 Main St. in Bridgton, Maine, will host “The Curious Arts and Interesting Experiments” children’s activities series every Wednesday, June 30, through Aug. 4.
Families can stop by during the museum’s open hours (Wednesday through Saturday. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) to freely participate in Rufus Porter themed games and activities. No sign-up required. Activities will include making silhouette portraits, using stencils to create landscape scenes, writing with invisible ink and playing Porteropoly with Rufus Porter’s patents.
The activities are designed for children in grades kindergarten through 6, but kids-at-heart of any age can participate. The series is inspired by Rufus Porter’s 1826 book “A Select Collection of Valuable and Curious Arts, and Interesting Experiments.”
In the publication Porter describes the best method for tracing a picture; presents how to make invisible ink, instructs on how to paint landscape murals; and describes numerous other art projects and science experiments. Porter’s exact methods have been replaced with safe and child-friendly alternatives.
At the museum, also learn about the life and work of Rufus Porter (1792-1884), a Renaissance man who excelled in art, invention, publishing and music. Porter created his own camera obscura to paint miniature portraits, patented over 25 inventions and spent years of his life trying to create a profitable flying machine.
Admission of the museum exhibits is $8 for adults, $4 for students, and children aged 15 and under are admitted free.
