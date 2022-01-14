CONWAY — On Friday, the Rotary Club of North Conway completed delivery of over 40,000 masks to various organizations throughout the Mount Washington Valley, including Children Unlimited, the Conway Public Library, Pope Memorial Library, North Conway Fire Department, Conway Fire Department, New England Woodlands Chartered Public School, N.H. Family Resource Center, Robert Frost Charter School, Conway Recreation Department, Vaughan Center, and SAU 13 and SAU 9 offices.
This was part of a two-month-long project spearheaded by Rotary member Robert Young. It is one of many service projects that the Rotary Club of North Conway is participating in.
The Rotary Club of North Conway meets Thursdays at 7:15 a.m. at Mineral Springs Cafe at Kennett High School. The meetings are also available through Zoom using the Meeting Owl Technology.
Membership is open to service-oriented individuals and guests are welcome to attend meeting.
For additional information on the Rotary Club of North Conway, go to rotaryclubofnorthconway.org
