BETHLEHEM — The Forest Society's Rock Christmas Tree Farm will still be welcoming families and visitors this holiday for cut-your-own trees starting Nov. 21, but to keep customers and staff as safe as possible will require advance reservations.
"There's no better place to get into the holiday spirit than on Christmas Lane, home of the Forest Society's The Rocks' Christmas Tree Farm," said Jack Savage, president of the Forest Society.
"We felt it was extremely important to allow visitors to The Rocks this holiday and we wanted to do it in the safest way possible. We are fortunate the experience is outdoors, but we recognize that we need to #RecreateResponsibly, as we have encouraged visitors to our reservations for hiking this past summer and fall. In order to do that, we are requiring advance registration for visitors to The Rocks this holiday season."
To make it safe for everyone, The Rocks is requiring reservations to reduce crowds and encourages everyone to wear masks when 6 feet of social distancing is not achievable.
Visitors can go to forestsociety.org/the-rocks/farm/harvest to reserve a time to wander the 40-acres of perfectly shaped fir trees, fresh-cut trees, and the gift shop for handmade wreaths and maple syrup made right at The Rocks.
"The Rocks has been growing Christmas trees for over 35 years, each one of our 40,000 trees have been hand-pruned this summer, with thousands ready for harvesting," said Nigel Manley, longtime manager of The Rocks. "We know the holiday is about family, friends, and our community and we wanted to provide a safe experience for the generations of families that make The Rocks a part of their holiday traditions each year. So, while we are requiring reservations to visit The Rocks this holiday, we will still be here with our holiday cheer and courteous service to make your family tradition as special as ever."
The Rocks opens for Christmas trees Nov. 21 through Dec. 20, open daily from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. (closed Nov. 22 and Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26). The Rocks is operating during the weekends with sales at the main buildings on Glessner Road in Bethlehem. Weekday sales will be at 686 Main Street (Route 302), right on the highway across from the Adair Inn in Bethlehem.
Reservations to visit The Rocks and cut your own tree, purchase fresh cut trees, and wreaths can be made at forestsociety.org/the-rocks/farm/harvest.
The Rocks' shopper-friendly online store therocksgiftshop.com will offer holiday wreaths and The Rocks' own maple syrup. All items include free shipping, and customers may create a holiday wish list and ship to multiple addresses with one order. Mail order shopping is open through Dec. 15.
The Rocks has been featured on WMUR, New Hampshire Chronicle, Good Morning America, and in Yankee Magazine.
The Rocks is the North Country Conservation and Education Center of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests forestsociety.org.
The Forest Society is a non-profit membership organization founded in 1901 to protect the state's most important landscapes and promote wise use of its natural resources. The landmark 1,400-acre property includes numerous buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places and offers Agri- and Eco-tourism opportunities throughout the year.
For more information, go to therocks.org. For reservations and other inquiries, email info@therocks.org or call (603) 444-6228.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.