CONWAY — The North Conway Public Library building will be closing next Monday for two to three weeks for interior construction.
The building has been closed to the public since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has been providing curbside service for people who reserve books online. With the current phase of construction, that service will also have to be suspended while some renovations on the original structure are being done.
“We are building a bridge to connect our two balconies, and the main room needs to be closed off. Completely, to both patrons and staff,” said Library Director Andrea Masters. “We can’t even offer curbside service during that time since all the books will be stashed away and inaccessible. So sorry about that!”
The North Conway Library offers their last two curbside pickups for a while this Friday, June 26, from 1-3 p.m., and Masters is recommending patrons stock up.
In order to reserve books, DVDs and CDs, patrons should go to the library’s online catalog at ncpl.biblionix.com or to send an email to andrea@northconwaylibrary.com. For magazines, you can also send an email, or if you don’t have any internet access, leave a message at (603) 356-2961.
When the library is done with the construction in the main room, most likely in mid-July, Masters said she expects to be able to open the building again to the public, at least by appointment.
The board of directors and library staff are currently working on a reopening plan detailing safety measures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 and keep staff and patrons safe for the future.
Unfortunately, the library’s annual Gigantic Book Sale has become another COVID-19 casualty. The board has decided to cancel it.
“It would have been too many people in a confined space with no chance of social distancing, Masters said. “The risk for staff, volunteers, board members, and the public would have been far too great. We are very sorry about that. But we are looking forward to an even bigger book sale next year.”
Book donations will be accepted again once construction has finished in the late summer.
The North Conway Library’s $3.8 million construction project is expected to be completed by September.
If you would like to contribute to the capital fundraising campaign, you can send a check to the North Conway Library, P.O. Box 409, North Conway, NH 03860 or go to its website at northconwaylibrary.com to make an online donation.
For news about the North Conway Library and to access its online services, which include downloadable digital and audio books as well as research materials, go to northconwaylibrary.com.
