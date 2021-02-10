CONWAY — In honor of the 75th anniversary for conservation districts in the State of New Hampshire, the Carroll County Conservation District seeks nominations for the Conservation Legacy Award. This award seeks to honor the nominees sustained commitment to the stewardship of natural resources in Carroll County.
For 75 years, the County Conservation Districts have worked tirelessly with landowners and communities to promote the conservation and responsible use of natural and agricultural resources. The Legacy Award endeavors to shine a spotlight on those who embody this mission.
Businesses, organizations, individuals and families are eligible for the award if they live in or are based in the County, have a minimum of five years’ experience of sustained commitment to conservation and stewardship.
Nominations should be no more than two pages and include a summary of why the nominee is deserving of this honor. Nominations could include information on the nominee’s property stewardship, overall impact of the County’s environmental health, activism on behalf of conservation and agriculture, education and outreach in the community, their willingness to share natural resource information with the public, service as a mentor for others, service to conservation organizations, and/or any notable accomplishments or awards.
Nominations are due to the Carroll County Conservation District no later than March 31 and can be submitted digitally or by hard copy in the mail. Nominations can be mailed to Conservation Legacy Awards, Carroll County Conservation District, P. O. Box 533, Conway, NH 03818 or emailed to contact@carrollccd.org.
The Conservation District Board of Supervisors in each County will be responsible for the review and the selection of one Conservation Legacy Award for each County. Statewide there will be ten awardees honored. These awardees will be announced in June 2021.
For more information and to discuss project proposals contact: Matt Coughlan at contact@carrollccd.org
