CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Promotions announces the 13th annual Mount Washington Valley Non-Profits’ Volunteers of the Year Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Valley Promotions will honor some of the numerous volunteers in our community who, through their hard work and dedication, keep the non-profit organizations going.
Last year’s award recipients garnered kudos from the governor of New Hampshire, as well as state and local representatives who sent letters to acknowledge the individuals who were nominated by the Mount Washington Valley non-profit organizations.
Nominations are being accepted through Sept. 1. Nomination forms and criteria are available at valleypromotions.net or by emailing valleypromotions@gmail.com.
Also this year, The Zeb’s Community Compassion Grant will be presented to a local Valley Promotions Member non-profit organization at the event. The application for this $2,500 grant is also available on the Valley Promotions website until Sept. 1.
Past recipients include:
• 2010: Tracy Albert, Deborah Cloutier, Marcia Clemons Dolley, Anita Engle, Elizabeth Estey, C. Daniel and Debora Fitzpatrick, Mary “Jackie” Hamblett, Ernest Hiscox, Christina Howe, James and Eileen Langdon, Stephen Libby, Regina Saucier, Carol L. Saunders and Kim Tufts.
• 2011: Lisa Brunelle, Ruthann Fabrizio, Bernadette Friberg, Karen Gustafson, Ellen Hayes, Norman Head, Brian and Rita Hill, Kathleen Howard, Bernadine Jesseman, Rebecca Kaplan, Mark and Kelly Labrie, W. Michael Lynch, Margaret “Peggy” Mills, Lisa Oaks and Amy-Nicole Smullen.
• 2012: Ray and Evelyn Bailey, Tammy Bronejko, Cynthia Broyer, Francis Graham, Sandy Louis, Jack Mahany, Terry O’Brien, Susan Proctor, Jill Reynolds, Charles Scott, Brian Smith, Ed and Carol Westervelt and Audley and Angel Williams.
• 2013: Gerrie Beck, Beth Carta-Dolan, Sam and Betsey Harding, Linda Hastings, Dan and Judy Kennedy, Betsy Kent, Russ and Joan Lanoie, Leslie Mallett, Sally and David Olsen, Paula Ouimette, Dot Seybold and June and Miles Waltz.
• 2014: John Bruni and DD Warren, Cooper Fox, Joan and Sandy Kurtz, Brenda Leavitt, Beverly Micaleff, Doug Morehouse, Nora Mulkern-Bean, Ryan Murphy, Lori Jean Pollara, Timothy Psaledakis, Madeleine Ryan, Emily Smith-Mossman and Ella, the Kissing Dog.
• 2015: Sandra Abbott, Carolyn Brown, Rob Clark, Maryann Eastman, Wendy Holmes, Diane Jones, Scotty Mallett, Pat Quinn, Holly Sares. Linda Walker and Norma and Len Whitmore
• 2016: Maureen and Fred Chamberlain, Oscar Comer III, Conway Area Humane Society Junior Board, Pete Davis, Kelly Drew, Philip Franklin, Terri Goldblatt, Ellen Guilford, Sherry Hodgdon, Cheryl Ann Mitchell, Cam Sargent, Arden and Ray Schoen, Russell Seybold, Sally Whitaker and Donna Woodward.
• 2017: George Cleveland, Kristen Corrigan, Maddie Costello, Dana Demore, Team Depot, Dick Ficke, Susan Gilman-McCue, Brian Ginchereau, Jeanne and Dave Mason, Bryan Morin, Sharon Novak, Stefi Reed-Hastings, Gerry Tilton and Karen and Jim Umberger.
• 2018: Marshall Allan, Silvia Chandler, Bertha “Birdy” Ellsmore, Emily Fernald, Claire Mallette, Laura and Ray Mitchell, Joan “Pony” Rice, Barbara Reilly, Janice Spinney, Carol and Ed Westervelt and Cindy and Joel Whitcher.
• 2019: John Colbath, Judy Dashiell, Dueling Divas (Eddie Bennett and Mark Sickler), Sam Hanson, Nan Ippolito, Gail Paine, Diane Reo and Vic Rollins, Mary J. Trumbull, Sylvia and Paul Weld and Hayleigh Young.
• 2020: Matt Baker, Colleen Cormack, David Eliason, Aimee Frechette, Clay Groves, Karen Gustafson, Nancy and Bob Marquis, Michelle McDonald, Tim Psaledakis, Heidi Shellmer and Altrusa International of Carroll County.
• 2021: Elly Atwood, Donnette Barnes, Dominique Cinque, Robin Crocker, Ella Fecteau, The Gilmore family, Chelsea Hupalowsky, Erlon B. Jones, David Libby, Heather Ouellette, Erin Russell, Nora Schwarz, Hannah-Jo Weisberg, Rotary Club of North Conway Zeb’s Community Compassion Grant winner and Mount Washington Valley Supports Recovery Coalition.
