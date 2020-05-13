CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration is accepting applications for its Low and Moderate Income Homeowners Property Tax Relief program through June 30.
NHDRA distributed more than $1.1 million through this tax relief program last year, and more than $44 million in total since the Low and Moderate Income Homeowners Property Tax Relief program launched in 2002.
Applicants are required to submit their individual income tax returns with the application. However, given the federal July 15 extension, some may not have filed their federal return by the June 30 Low and Moderate Income Homeowners Property Tax Relief program deadline. An existing provision allows NHDRA to accept late applications, if complete, until Nov. 1 if the Commissioner believes the individual was prevented from completing his or her application in certain circumstances.
NHDRA is urging individuals to submit their applications by June 30. If an applicant has not yet filed his or her federal tax return by that date, NHDRA still urges the individual to submit his or her incomplete application by June 30 and submit the federal tax return as soon as it is complete, but no later than Nov. 1
“This relief program was designed to lessen the economic burden of the State Education Property Tax on certain at-risk taxpayers,” said NHDRA Commissioner Lindsey Stepp. “Our mission is to provide as much support as possible to our taxpayers. This is especially true given the current COVID-19 situation ”
An eligible applicant for Low and Moderate Income Homeowners Property Tax Relief is a person who is: single with adjusted gross income less than or equal to $20,000 or married or head of New Hampshire household with adjusted gross income less than or equal to $40,000; and owns a homestead subject to the State Education Property Tax; and has resided in that homestead as of April 1, 2019.
The application form (Form DP-8) is available at revenue.nh.gov/forms/low-moderate.htm. Older versions of the form will not be accepted.
Taxpayers with questions should call Taxpayer Services at (603) 230-5920, press Prompt 2, then Prompt 2 again.
The New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration is responsible for fairly and efficiently administering the tax laws of the state of New Hampshire. NHDRA collects approximately 80 percent of New Hampshire’s general taxes.
