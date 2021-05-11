CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Habitat for Humanity is set to begin once again picking up gently used or new furniture, appliances and building materials the week of May 31.
To request a pickup, call the Habitat office at (603) 383-7004, preferably on Wednesdays (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and speak with Pam, office manager, to request a pickup. Habitat volunteers who visit your home or business to receive your donations will have been fully vaccinated.
Habitat asks that you provide the driver with a $10 gas donation for our box truck.
Please note some of the items that Habitat will not accept include: mattresses/box springs, entertainment centers, TVs unless flat screen, exercise equipment, skis, most particle board furniture, marred, unclean or damaged items, shower stalls, bathtubs or Jacuzzis, hospital beds and wheelchairs.
As regular Conway Daily Sun readers know, Habitat has a long history of contributing to community recycling efforts. Through the continued generosity of Attitash Mountain Resort, Habitat will be holding two home furnishings sales at Attitash Bear Peak Lodge this summer in late July and August. Historically, these sales have generated up to 25 percent of the cost of building a decent affordable home for qualified valley workers.
To learn more about Habitat, go to MWVHabitat.org or on Facebook or call (603) 356-3832 to get more information pertinent to making donations, volunteering at our build site or applying for a Habitat home.
